McLean County Unit 5 school district releases reopening plan

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, McLean County Unit 5 school district sent parents their return-to-school plans for reopening, including details on new guidelines and what to expect moving forward.

The plan provides multiple options for students for the school year. Elementary students will be able to learn in-person or online Monday-Friday. While school hours will run from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for in-person learning, online students will have attendance taken daily, though they will be responsible for their own pacing of the work.

High school students choosing the in-person option will attend class two days out of the week. Junior high students will attend class from 8:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. while high school students will attend class from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Students in Pre-K will attend school in-person Monday-Friday. Those students will be able to participate in a half-day or full-day program. Those who are medically unable to attend in-person classes will be offered online learning options.

Across the school district, students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings. Unit 5 said they will issue devices to all K-12 students, no matter if they are learning in-person or otherwise.

Like many school districts, this plan is expected to evolve over time and will likely change as Unit 5 approaches the first day of classes.

For more details on the reopening plan, click here.

The plan aimed to address the concerns of many parents, especially those that were not comfortable sending their students back to school with COVID-19 still around.

In a parent survey with 6,044 participants, 59.8% of parents said they plan on sending their student(s) to in-person learning during the fall while 40.2% said they would not do so. 66.1% of parents who said they would not be sending their students to school said they were most concerned about exposing them to COVID-19. The second most common reason was parents not wanting to wear a face mask all day.

More results from the survey can be found here.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected