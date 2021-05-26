McLean County Unit 5 Schools planning to have students return in person 5 days a week for the 2021-2022 school year

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ready to return, and ready to test.

School leaders in the Twin Cities, looking ahead to the next school year and giving families a preview of what the fall could look like.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said right now, the plan is to have students in kindergarten through 12th grade learn in person 5 days a week.

She said a big change on the way involves the timing of COVID-19 tests.

If a student is symptomatic, Unit 5 Schools will have the option to provide a COVID-19 test and have results come back in under 48-hours.

“We would be able to offer testing of symptomatic students, which to me is a big game-changer because more than likely in those cases we’ll get those test results back within 24 hours, at the most we expect 48 hours, which means students can get back in school that much sooner,” said Dr. Weikle.

Families of symptomatic students will have to give permission in order for a COVID-19 test to be given, but Dr. Weikle said this will be beneficial to keeping students in school as much as possible.