NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Unit District No. 5 school board approved contracts which results in higher pay for staff in the district.

The four-year agreement with the Unit Five Education Association (UFEA) states that beginning this upcoming school year, the starting salary for full-time staff will be at least $40,000 and will increase to over $42,000 by 2027.

According to Dayna Brown, the director of communications and community relations for Unit 5, this salary will allow Unit 5 to be more competitive with neighboring and large unit districts in the area.

In the upcoming school years, there will be increases to the base pay each year. There will also be increases to Teacher’s Retirement System (TRS) employee contribution. Staff will also receive a 5% contribution increase each year to self-insured health insurance fund.

There will be revisions and flexibility to address hiring and retention, including two additional sick days after 20 years.

There was also a four-year contract signed with the Unit Five Support Professionals Association (UFSPA).

The contract states that starting wages will be increased to $18 for paraprofessionals and $18.30 for administrative assistants. There is to be a 3% increase to the base pay each year thereafter.

There will also be 5% contribution increases each year to the self-insured insurance fund.

The contract states that there will be revisions and flexibility to address hiring and retention including recognition of additional years and categories of outside experience and flexibility for hard-to-fill positions.

Also at the meeting, superintendent Dr. Kristin Weikle’s salary contract was approved to increase to $206,093. Weikle is set to remain the Unit 5 superintendent through June 30, 2027.