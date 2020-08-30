McLean County update reporting 219 new cases of COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

53 of the new cases are age 18-19, and 145 are in their 20s.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1621 with 16 deaths.

899 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

There are currently 702 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and there are currently four individuals who are hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 3.6% and a rolling 7 day positivity rate of 10.1%.

