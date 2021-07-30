McLean County update reports 170,347 total doses of vaccine have been administered

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County health officials have reported 170,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county as of Friday.
According to the McLean County daily COVID-19 update, 48.82% of the county has been fully vaccinated.
Currently, 155 individuals are isolating at home. The McLean County Health Department also reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to18,834.
18,428 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered from COVID-19.
More than 388,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.2% through July 29.
Currently, 10 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been 241 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.
The Centers for Disease Control currently considers McLean County at Substantial Transmission levels for COVID-19.