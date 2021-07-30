McLean County update reports 170,347 total doses of vaccine have been administered

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County health officials have reported 170,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county as of Friday.

According to the McLean County daily COVID-19 update, 48.82% of the county has been fully vaccinated.

Currently, 155 individuals are isolating at home. The McLean County Health Department also reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to18,834.

18,428 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered from COVID-19.

More than 388,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.2% through July 29.

Currently, 10 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been 241 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

The Centers for Disease Control currently considers McLean County at Substantial Transmission levels for COVID-19.