McLean County vaccinations up 37%, Delta Variant causing concern

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Vaccination numbers are rising and positive COVID-19 cases are plummeting as the Independence Day holiday approaches.

For the week of June 23-30, McLean County Health Department officials reported just six new cases of COVID-19 in the county with no new hospitalizations.

In that time period, vaccinations were up 37% on a week-to-week basis and the county’s fully vaccinated population sits at 46.7%, still among the best in Illinois.

Public Affairs Coordinator, Marianne Manko, said these numbers are encouraging, especially with the Delta Variant of the virus already in Illinois.

Manko said a variety of things, including a return to school, more outside gathering, and the new variant, can cause an uptick.

“I think for a lot of people they’re saying, ‘This is a really good time to now go get my vaccine.’ So, we are seeing more people come in and telling us that it’s kind of frightening to know all those masks are off, because they just feel they’re breathing in the COVID,” Manko said.

Manko said vaccines are proving effective against all strands of the virus.

“After the first Pfizer shot, you’re about 33% effective protection against the Delta Variant, but after that second shot, you’re up to 88% even with the Delta Variant, which is the most powerful and highly contagious variant out there. So we definitely encourage [vaccinations,]” Manko said.

She also encourages parents to get their students vaccinated before the start of school as it takes five weeks to for the vaccination to take full effect in the body.