McLean County warns of continued West Nile virus risk

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is going door-to-door to help inform the public of the risk of West Nile virus in McLean county.

The health department said they received a notification that a bird has tested positive for West Nile in the 61704 zip code area.

West Nile symptoms can appear up to 13-14 days after infection. Symptoms can include slight-to-high fever, headache, and disorientation.

Young children, adults over 50, and people with compromised immune systems are at the highest risk for West Nile.

To help prevent the spread of West Nile, McLean County residents are encouraged to reduce skin exposure, use mosquito repellent, and to report dead birds.

More information can be found on the McLean County’s website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected