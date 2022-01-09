McLean County woodshed goes up in flames

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a shed fire at 502 Lutz Road.

The call was made at 4:22 p.m. according to Bloomington Township Assistant Fire Chief Les Siron.

Four fire departments responded, with about 27 firefighters on the scene. Siron said when the firefighters arrived, they noticed the firewood shed was completely engulfed in flames, taking about two hours to get the fire under control.

Firefighters stayed an additional hour, knocking out hotspots.

Siron estimates there was about $120,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.