McLean County YWCA now taking summer camp registrations

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent survey by McLean County’s YWCA shows working parents are searching for ways to make sure their kids are cared for during summer months.

The YWCA is looking out for these parents and is now taking registrations for its summer camp program.

The classes will look a little different being limited to 10 kids per class to follow social distancing guidelines.

“It’s a great time to have more one on one development with kids to spend more one on one attention with them to help them stay academically on track and to also build our relationships with the families,” said Senior Director of Young Wonders Melissa Breeden.

They are also implementing social and emotional learning into their classes to help give kids more support during these stressful times.

Summer programs begin June 1.