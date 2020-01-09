McLean County Zoning Board OK’s all cannabis-related businesses

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Any and all cannabis-related business will soon be able to set up shop in rural parts of mclean county, but the owner of the facilty may have to jump through some hoops before being allowed to operate.

The Zoning Board met Tuesday night, and approved an ordinance stating any cannabis shop will have to go through a multi-step approval process to be cleared to sell or grow.

“We wanted to have some reasonable regulations for cannabis facilities if someone wanted to build one here,” said Phil Dick, Director of Building and Zoning. “Ultimately it ended up being special uses or involving public hearings for each of the cannabis uses that would be established in the county.”

Bussinesses would be required to apply for and recieve a special-use permit, go through a public hearing in which area residents can voice their opinions on it, followed by overall approval by the ZBA and the County Board.

The ordinance also states dispensaries cannot be within 500 feet of schools, churches and homes.

It should be noted, The ZBA is only a recommending body. The county board will look to make the final approval or rejection on this item during the January 21st meeting.