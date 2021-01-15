McLean County reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — An additional 146 cases of COVID-19 in McLean County has now caused the total of probable and confirmed cases to rise to 12,975.

Currently, health officials are reporting 849 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 11,967 have been released from isolation and are considered recovering.

Since Jan. 8, 614 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

More than 194,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.1% through Jan. 14.

Due to COVID-19, 25 McLean County residents are hospitalized, according to the health department.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 83% of total beds in use, and 33 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 134 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.