MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As the migrant crisis continues across the country, agencies in Central Illinois have been discussing what would happen if migrant buses were to show up.

Cathy Beck, director of McLean County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said the plan would be to send migrants to the migrant intake center in Chicago. She did mention that a lot of the planning would have to be done spontaneously, as the buses would likely arrive without warning.

She said they wouldn’t know “when, if, how, or where” there would be a bus. State guidelines would be for first responders on-scene to call EMA. Beck’s office would coordinate transportation and any social services that would be needed.

There are a lot of different scenarios, but Beck said the EMA can’t dabble in hypotheticals.

“What if’s could be one of 10,000 what if’s, so we can’t specifically plan for those. But we are very adept at changing plans, running on the fly, reaching out with partners to fill gaps. That’s kind of where we’re at,” she said.

She said that there wouldn’t be a need for “a lot” of social services, but they have lined up some translators from some agencies throughout the county.

Beck also mentioned that if bad weather or another circumstance would cause them to not be able to get migrants up to Chicago, that would cause problems for the county.

Housing is a problem in the county, according to Beck, and she said there would be “no good place” to house a large group of people.

She didn’t comment on the McLean County Board resolution proposed by District 10 representative Chuck Erickson, which would have prohibited the use of taxpayer-funded services for any migrants that would enter the county. The board voted against the resolution at tonight’s meeting.