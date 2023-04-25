MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)–The McLean County Emergency Management spent the weekend with the International’s Police Work Dog Association (IPWDA) for K9 testing certifications.

According to a McLean County Emergency Management Facebook post, several teams that tested in two elements of HRD and trailing were able to pass certification.

McLean now has fully operational K9s in all four disciplines (trailing, HRD land/crime scene and HRD water, and area search).

The agency also took time to thank Master Trainer Heather Napieralski with IPWDA and the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington Water Reclamation District, and McLean County Parks and Recreation.

The teams who achieved certification are listed below.