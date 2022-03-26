MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the resurgence of a telephone scam Saturday.

According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a suspect will claim to be from the sheriff’s office, sometimes giving the name “Sgt. Simmons.” The suspect will claim that you have a warrant for your arrest that can be paid over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that they do not provide warrant information over the phone, and they never accept payments over the phone.

Important steps to take to avoid scammers include:

Never purchase gift cards if requested to do so by an unknown caller, and never provide any card numbers over the phone.

Don’t allow anyone to access your computer by going to an unknown website after being instructed to do so.

Never provide any banking information to an unknown caller.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who receives this type of call to hang up. Anyone who is a victim of any financial loss due to these scammers should contact local police.