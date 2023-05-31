MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help looking for a murder suspect on Wednesday.

According to McLean County Sheriff’s Facebook, 23-year-old Desmond Sterling is wanted in McLean County on a warrant for the homicide of Kiejoun Watts in rural Bloomington on February 20.

Sterling’s whereabouts are unknown and is described as 5’10”, 185 pounds, thin mustache, short black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered dangerous and McLean Sheriff has implored the public to not approach him if spotted.

Possible sightings can be referred to “Submit A Tip”; or by calling the Sheriff’s Office directly at 309-888-5019, ext. 8.

An anonymous tip can be submitted through the McLean County Sheriff’s Office app.