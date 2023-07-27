PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– MD’s Sports Bar & Grill was forced to temporarily close their pizza oven due to the hot weather, but they aren’t letting the heat stop the kitchen from pumping out food.

MaryBeth Milburn co-owns MD’s along with her son Dan, and wants the public to know the bar and grill is still a great place to get food and drinks in an air-conditioned setting.

This is in spite of them choosing to close their pizza oven which runs at a blazing 475 degrees Fahrenheit.

Milburn explained that “Whatever (temperature) it is outside, it’s about 20-25 degrees hotter in our kitchen.”

The pizza oven will be closed through Friday, when (hopefully) the heat will break.

In the meantime, they’ve adapted their menu by adding pizza quesadillas to accommodate customers who may have a craving for hot pies in spite of the heat.

“That way people can get a taste of pizza without having to kill our staff,” laughed Milburn.

More information about MD’s Sports Bar & Grill can be found here.