Meals on Wheels in need of more drivers, community steps in to help

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Meals on Wheels is trying to bring those in need meals, but with recent driver shortages, some are left going hungry.

“There are truly people that will not eat that day if we don’t feed them. It makes us feel awful. I mean it makes all of us feel awful,” said Meals on Wheels assistant Autumn Smith.

The Meals on Wheels program delivers more than 1,000 meals a day to seniors in the Peoria and Tazewell County areas. The director, Manda Brown, said they’re in desperate need of more drivers.

“A couple of weeks ago we had to cancel five routes in one week. That is over 150 clients that didn’t get their meal that day,” said Brown.

She said it means more work for her employees, and even herself.

“To compensate for that, directors in the building have been going out. Myself, my assistant, we are running routes almost every day,” said Brown.

Employees like Meals on Wheels assistant Autumn Smith are who now runs those routes.

“I love doing routes. I really do, and I love to see the people I know and don’t know. I love interacting with people, but I do have a lot to do here in the office,” said Smith.

However, there’s a hopeful end in sight. The director posted this post on Facebook to get the word out.

“There have been over 1,700 shares, [and] I have received 80 voicemails. It just makes me hopeful that those days are behind us,” said Brown.

While the social media response is plentiful she hopes the shares turn into drivers so meals can be delivered on time.

For more information on how to help you can visit their website.