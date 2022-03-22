PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Neighborhood House of Peoria kicked off its Champions Week as part of its Meals on Wheels program.

This week the non-profit is seeking some additional support from community leaders who are helping pack and deliver the food.

Senior citizens within Peoria and parts of Tazewell counties get three to five meals a week. The Meals on Wheels program has delivered more than a million meals since 1971.

On Monday, March 21, WMBD’s Shelbey Roberts and Kyreon Lee also helped with meals. On Tuesday, March 22, WMBD’s Rebecca Brumfield volunteered.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call Neighborhood House, at (309) 674- 1331 or visit its website.

