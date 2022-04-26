PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The battle to unseal documents in the Rossi case has continued, and now the business owner has hired a public relations firm to assist him as the trial continues.

As previously reported, Dr. James Davie, of Davie and Associates Dermatopathology, P.A., (DAAD) is suing Rossi for allegedly pushing him out of Reditus and stealing company funds for personal use. Reditus has been placed into receivership, where a third party will oversee finances, in order to block Rossi from accessing funds.

Local media conglomerates have partnered in an attempt to unseal those documents in the Rossi case.

During a Zoom meeting Tuesday, media attorney Don Craven said the media received a response from Dr. Malcom Herzog, who is also involved in the litigation involving Rossi and his associated companies.

Herzog said in a statement he sides with the media, and says the petition to access the documents should be granted.

“There is no need for a protective order in this case. These folks are all very capable of handling their own public relations issues,” Craven said. “I think it becomes very apparent that none of these parties need the protection of a protective order in this case.

Craven went on to say he feels that Rossi hiring his own public relations firm and a crisis management firm is a step that would allow him protection when/if the documents were to be released.

“If there’s a protective order in place, and they’re trying to hold these issues from public discretion, it would seem to me that hiring a public relations firm … weights against the need for that kind of protection,” he said.

However, on Friday, April 1, Dr. Lawrence A. Nord was in court on behalf of Davie and Associates and testified that Rossi was not in fact a doctor, because he did not pass the second exam required for him to even begin his residency.

The documents further indicate the FBI, Bloomington Police Department, and IRS were involved in this case as far back as 2018.

Craven said he could not comment on those findings from the testimony, but said instead that the legal issue at hand is that the public should have access to these records.

Especially given Herzog’s willingness to make the financial documents public record, Craven said this, “speaks volumes about the lack of need for a protective order.”

Craven will be back in court on Monday to argue on behalf of the media.