Medical advocates provide support and help to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Statistics from the Center for Prevention of Abuse show there were more than 350 calls to local emergency rooms for medical advocates in 2019.

“When someone presents because of sexual assault or domestic violence, the nursing station will call the Center for Prevention of Abuse and we will send a highly trained medical advocate to be with that survivor while they’re in the emergency department,” said Carol Merna, CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

Advocates provide support for victims: they bring them a change of clothes, help someone understand their rights, and assist with any other needs.

“Being there right at the beginning of their trauma is really important to establish that connection to help them find their pathway to peace,” said Merna.

The Center also has services to help a victim process what happened to them. All of the services, including counseling and therapy, are free and confidential.

“Trauma is very difficult for anybody, but healing comes in a lot of different forms,” said Merna. “We can help them discover their voice and their ability to seek recovery, and we’ll be glad to help them do that.”

The Center’s Annual Duck Race raises money to provide services and support and train people like medical advocates.

“Each duck that we sell, 100 percent of those proceeds go to the care of our clients,” said Merna.

This year, the race will look different due to the pandemic. The winner of the $10,000 grand prize will be announced on Friday, Aug. 28 during the 6 p.m. newscast on WMBD.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected