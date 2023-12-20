BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, medical residents had procedural simulation training at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Jump Simulation hosted the training for first-year family medicine residents.

The emerging doctors practiced technical skills for intubation and central line insertion. Lisa Barker, Medical Director for Jump Simulation with OSF Innovation, said having the practice is mission-critical. She said they want to know their clinicians are trained to the top of their capability.

“And when you’re talking about higher risk procedures like this, I think it’s non-negotiable to have that practice,” she said. “It’s even recommendations from safety organizations that there is simulation practice as part of a safety perspective and making sure that patients are getting the best care.”

Barker said Jump Simulation focuses on patient safety and ensures they’re giving the best care. Jump Simulation also has communication training for provider-patient interactions and best practices in clinical care, as well as systems testing.