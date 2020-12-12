Medical schools see surge in applications during the pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a trend happening nationwide — medical colleges are seeing a spike in applications during the pandemic.

The recent uptick in applications is being referred to as the “Fauci Effect,” in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on the frontlines.

For nearly a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed healthcare workers in the national spotlight while combating the virus. Now medical schools across the country are seeing a surge in students wanting to follow in those footsteps.

Mindi Miller, assistant Director of Medical College Admission with the University of Illinois College of Medicine – Peoria, said that trend has also made its way to Central Illinois.

“We have had over 6,000 applications for our medical school program this year in comparison last year our application total was about 3,900,” Miller said.

Miller said that’s about a 50% increase from last year where students will study at the school’s in Chicago, Rockford, and Peoria. She said she believes the pandemic sparked the interest that was already there.

“Typically students who, or people who are in the way of wanting to be a doctor, tend to use a situation like a pandemic or a crisis to be an impetus to pull the trigger and actually do that application,” Miller said.

The Association of American Medical Colleges, AAMC, recently reported applications to medical schools are up 18% from last year.

Dr. Eileen Doherty, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs with the University of Illinois College of Medicine, said the pandemic has also shown future students how fragile the system can be.

“I think it has also highlighted the inequity of access to healthcare and the inequity throughout our country,” Doherty said.

She said the college educates students who want to address those issues and she’s excited for the future of the medical field.

“We’re so proud of our students in wanting to go through a very demanding and rigorous education and training in order to serve in this profession,” Doherty said.

Miller said of those 6,000 applicants, only about 300 will be selected with 65 coming to the Peoria campus.