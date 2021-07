PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new chief of police will soon call Peoria his new home.

Eric Echevarria has served in law enforcement for more than 20 years in Elgin, Ill. He will assume the role of Peoria Police Chief on August 2, 2021.

WMBD-TV/WYZZ’s Mark Welp sat down with Echevarria to learn about his plans for the city.