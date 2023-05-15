PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Meet the City of Peoria Public Works crew at this year’s Open House event. This event is a chance for the community to connect with those who help make the city a better place to live. There will be tons of family-friendly activities that are fit for all ages. The event will take place at the Peoria Public Works Facility on 3505 N. Dries Lane in Peoria, IL from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



To learn more about the department, you can head over to the City of Peoria Public Works website.

