PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Lottery officials raised the Mega Million jackpot to $660 million on July 21 making it the ninth-highest Mega Million of all time.

For nearly three months, the jackpot has been accumulating money with no winners. The odds of getting all winning numbers on your ticket are 1 to 300 million.

Even with odds that small, that didn’t stop Peoria local Rene Robinson from purchasing six tickets.

“I usually don’t spend a lot on my lottery, I just come in every once and a while when it’s bigger than ever,” said Robinson.

Joshua Randolph is a clerk at Super Liquors in Peoria. He said he’d seen plenty of new customers coming for a ticket and even had lines out the door.

“Ya know it’s the dream. 600 million dollars, you could think of all kinds of things you’d wanna do with 600 million dollars. So people are like why not take a shot at it” said Randolph

The Mega Million jackpot will be drawn at 10 p.m. on July 22.