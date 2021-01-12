Mega Millions, Powerball soars over half-a-billion dollars

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re dreaming of becoming a multi-millionaire, the countdown is on.

Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, thanks to winners in the past weeks.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $625 million dollars, the largest lottery prize since 2018.

“The Mega-Million and the Powerball jackpots are both over half a billion dollars and that’s a lot of money. They start at 40 million and it rolled for weeks. People really want to win that and I want to sell that winning ticket,” Anna Simpson Owner of Little Grocery said.

The drawing is scheduled for 10 p.m. CST Tuesday. If you cash out on tonight’s jackpot, Mega Million says you would take home more than $458.8 million. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is about $550 million.