Megadeth, Lamb of God to perform at Peoria Civic Center in May

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Metal groups Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second US run of their Metal Tour of the Year, and it’s coming to Peoria.

Special guests Trivium and In Flames will be joining the tour.

The groups will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on May 7. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. They can be purchased at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour was originally planned for 2020 but was stopped due to the pandemic.