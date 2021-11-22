Melodi Green selected to be City of Peoria’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria has a new chief diversity and inclusion officer Monday.

City officials hired Melodi Green for the position. Green was chosen after a nationwide search and panel interviews with residents and community leaders. She will be responsible for how the city will promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Previously, Green was the charging attorney for hundreds of criminal delinquency and abuse cases in Peoria County as the Chief of the Juvenile Division of the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office. She also worked for the city of Peoria as an attorney where she served as the governing trial attorney for three county circuit calls and all city administrative court calls.

“We are thrilled that Melodi Green will be returning to the city to lead our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts,” said City Manager Patrick Urich. “Her knowledge and experience will serve the community well as we work together to achieve our goals. As a lifelong resident of Peoria, she understands the challenges and opportunities that we face.”

Green graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law as well as Kentucky State University. She is currently pursuing the Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University.

She also serves as Chair of the Diversity Committee for the Peoria County Bar Association. In 2018, she was appointed to the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Police and Community Relations.

Green also volunteered for a laundry list of organizations, including the Street Law Program at Richwoods High School, Prairie State Legal Services, Stop the Violence, and Habitat for Humanity.

With a starting salary of $110,000, she will begin her new role on Dec. 1.