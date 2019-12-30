Members at ‘I’ve Decided’ brainstorm goals for 2020

PEORIA, Ill — With the new year on the horizon, many people are planning their goals for 2020.

Members at I’ve Decided gathered Friday to brainstorm their goals. The Nielson report says that 62% of people set New Years resolutions but only 9 percent achieve them.

Organizers at I’ve decided are trying to change that.

“The right motivation and inspiration, support, accountability, tools and resources, the right mindset, a place to contribute and to be surrounded by other positive people that desire to be successful just makes it a little easier,” said Founder of I’ve Decided Kim Martin.

The group meets every fourth Friday of the month.