Members of the public speak out during PPS School Board meeting: want to save interventionist, instructional coach positions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents, staff, and union reps within District 150 crowded the room during the Peoria Public School Board meeting Monday, March 22.

They filled the seats, hoping to make their voices heard in response to the district’s superintendent cutting 25 interventionist and instructional coach positions more than a week ago.

Those who occupied those positions would be used as instructors to fill the current teacher shortage in their schools.

Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, the district’s superintendent, said she made the decision thinking of the student’s best interests, hoping to make sure every classroom has its own teacher.

However, those who attended Monday’s board meeting, and 14 speakers, said they’re against that decision. They said removing those positions not only affects the children who need them but the teachers.

“I understand how frustrating it is to have unfilled positions, but taking the support away from our students and teachers is not the answer,” Kelly Stewart, and instructional coach at Maude Sanders said.

“Please do what is in the best interest of our teachers and especially the students we serve and reconsider the elimination of these positions,” Kelly O’Neil, and instructional coach at Calvin Coolidge Middle School said.

“The areas with the most unfilled positions are specialty positions such as ELL, special education, and also Middle and High School,” Leslie Danage, a PPS teacher said. “I fail to see how elimination primary interventionist positions will fill this gap.”

Erin Triplett, a psychologist with PPS, said the district could also face legal consequences if there’s no alternative to the positions being cut.

“There is a specific statute that requires whenever we are evaluating a student who has a specific learning disability, that they have gone through interventions and that we have data from those interventions and that in our reports we can reflect on how effective those interventions were for that student,” Triplett said. “There’s no way around it, we talked to a lawyer about it, specifically this year because of this news.”

There were also concerns about whether the instructional coaches and interventionists were qualified to teach certain subjects.

Dr. Kherat said she believed her decision was the best option for students. She said it’s been a daily occurrence seeing classrooms without permanent teachers and many students having to learn from substitute teachers all year long.

“It is the right decision to make because the kids are suffering, children are suffering and this is impacting their lives,” Dr. Kherat said. “So that’s the decision and I chose the kids, thank you.”

Jeff Adkins-Dutro, the union’s president, said the District broke its promise that if interventionists and instructional coaches chose to sacrifice their positions and work the Acellus online program this year they would be guaranteed their positions next school year.

Dr. Kherat said there were never any promises.

“A promise is a promise,” Adkins-Dutro said. “If the Board of Education doesn’t hold its bargaining agents to their word, we will have to consider those particular board members complicit in stabbing our members and our students directly in the back.”

He said the administration should be willing to go back to the bargaining table to come up with an alternative solution with the superintendent and at least one other board member present.

Also during the meeting, the board also voted to have Thomas Jefferson Primary School as the first school to be considered to go through the renaming process.

Board president Doug Shaw said the purpose for the renaming process is to change the names of schools that were named for offensive as racist individuals

The other five schools would be Harrison Community Learning Center, Washington Gifted Middle School, Roosevelt Magnet School, Lindbergh Middle School, and Calvin Coolidge Middle School.