WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The annual Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. and start on North Main Street, the city of Washington said on Friday.

The annual event, which features the Washington Community High School marching band, will begin at the intersection of Main and Jefferson Street and then head south on Oakwood and then west to Glendale Cemetery, where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial.

In addition to the marching band, other groups featured will be Northern Tazewell Fire Department, Washington Police Department, local Scouts, and other organizations.

Speakers at the ceremony at Glendale will include Dan Semlow of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, James Talaska of the American Legion, Col. Rusty Ballard of the Air National Guard, and former Marine Bobby Martin III, who sits on the City Council.