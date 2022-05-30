CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Several activities are picking up Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

This year’s annual Memorial Day parade in Washington will begin at 10:00 a.m. starting at N. Main and Jefferson streets and ending at the Glendale Cemetery. This year’s speaker at the ceremony following the parade will be Congressman Darin LaHood.

In Peoria, celebrations will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Gateway Building on Water Street.

The Peoria Municipal Band will perform, followed by a ceremony at 11:00 a.m.

Officials say chairs will be provided at the event, however, attendees can also bring their own.