Memorial Service held for Emma Welp

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A memorial service was held for Emma K. Welp at Eastview Christian Church Saturday.

Emma is the daughter of WMBD/WYZZ Anchor Mark Welp. She had a rare form of cancer called DIPG. She died peacefully on May 23, at home surrounded by people who loved her.

On Saturday, loved ones reminisced about Emma’s love of gymnastics, dance, dolls, and especially her family.

“We played seven rounds of musical chairs and the final two every single round was Abby and Emma,” said one of her coaches. “The winner every single time was Abby. Abby’s a little more competitive, a little more feisty. I pull Emma aside and say, ‘Emma you have to beat Abby.’ She says, ‘Mr. Sam, no I don’t. She’s my twin. When Abby wins, I win.”

Emma was just a few weeks shy of seven-year-old, but left a lasting impact on the people she met.

“When I saw Emma bypass her favorite princess to give that rose to Cinderella, I broke down,” said her Make-A-Wish wish-granter. “But in that moment, I knew that God revealed the kindness that was Emma. She revealed herself to me and that meant the world. It got me to thinking, especially for today, if you had to define your life in 17 seconds of kindness, what would you do? And it’s hard to think a six-year-old girl can change the world, but she changed me.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for her twin sister, Abby, c/o Commerce Bank, 1500 E. College Avenue, Normal, IL 61761. Make checks payable to Mark Welp or Abby Welp.