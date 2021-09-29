Memorial service to be held for Jelani Day

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Family members of Jelani Day will host a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 9.

This event will be dedicated to honoring the life of Day, who was a 25-year-old graduate student at Illinois State University.

He was reported missing on August 25. A body was found in the Illinois River near Peru on Sept. 4 and was later confirmed to be Day by the LaSalle Coroner’s Office on Sept. 23.

The public is invited to attend. The time and location for this memorial service will be announced later.