GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois State Police have announced a public memorial service for Knox County deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist.

The service will be held Saturday, May 7 at 2 P.M. at Galesburg High School.

A law enforcement procession route will be released at a later date and the public is encouraged to line the route and show support.

Authorities said Weist died on Friday after being hit by a fleeing suspect vehicle on U.S. 150 near Alpha, while he was setting a spike strip.

Over the weekend, a memorial was created outside of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Weist’s honor. It includes the deputy’s patrol car and photo.

Monday, community members visited the memorial to pay their respects, and place flowers and other gifts.

“It really hit close because I’m from Galesburg and never thought something like that would ever happen,” said Joshua Scaggs, a Galesburg resident. “I want the Sheriff’s Department to know that we’re here to support them.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Weist’s honor are asked to be made to the Quad City Bank & Trust, 3551 7th St #100, Moline, IL 61265.

Weist is survived by his wife and two children.