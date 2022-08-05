PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people are making the journey from Memphis to Peoria on foot.

St. Jude Runs is an annual charity event that raises money for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The trek from Memphis is 465 miles, and this group of nine is still making the trek.

One runner in the group, Lacey Schull said they will be back in Peoria on Saturday. She said been running for St. Jude for 16 years. Schull said her parents encouraged her to find a cause to be passionate about, she came across this event and hasn’t stopped running since.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this family, and we keep showing up for the kids,” said Schull.

Welcome runners home at the Peoria Civic Center, on August 6.