Men accused of killing Manual High senior charged with two counts of first-degree murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday, two men accused of shooting and killing Manual High senior Jerry Snipes Jr. appeared virtually in court for an arraignment hearing.

Gary Irby III and Jeremy Moore Jr. were both arraigned on two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors allege Irby and Moore are responsible for the death of Snipes, who was shot near Linn Street and Corrington Avenue on Oct. 6. During a bond hearing last month, prosecutors stated Snipes was shot at least eight times, including once with a shotgun.

In addition to first-degree murder, Irby was charged for a previous bond violation and possessing a firearm without a FOID.

Moore was also charged for a previous offense of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

During Wednesday’s arraignment hearing, public defender Nathan Bach entered pleas of not guilty for Moore and Irby.

Bond has been set at $2.5 million each for the two men. If found guilty, they could spend 20 to 60 years in prison. An additional 25 years could be added if it’s proven a firearm was used to cause death.

Irby and Moore are expected to be back in court on Jan. 27 in the afternoon for a scheduling hearing.