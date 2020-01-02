Men arrested for fatal shooting near nightclub both plead not guilty

PEORIA, Ill. — The men arrested and charged for a shooting near a nightclub that left one man dead last month pleaded not guilty over a video call in court Thursday.

Both Desmond N. Sanders, 29, and Tyrese T. Walker, 20, were appointed public defenders as well. On Tuesday, they were both indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Sanders and Walker were allegedly involved in the shooting death of 24-year-old Peoria man Patrick Moton in an alley near Dream Night Club on SW Washington St.

They both face 45-85 years in prison if found guilty. Their jury trials are scheduled for March 5, and both will also appear in court again March 16.

Police responded in the early hours of Dec. 13 on a report of people shooting at each other. Moton’s death marked the 24th homicide of the year.

Autopsy results show Moton suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and multiple gunshot wounds throughout his torso and extremities. He likely died instantly, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

A $1 million bond was set for both Sanders and Walker.