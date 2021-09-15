Men in bikinis will wash your car on Sunday

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — VFW Peoria Heights #2602 is hosting a bikini car wash on Sunday, but with a twist.

Brittany Lohman, a bartender at VFW and car wash organizer, said VFW members and community volunteers will be washing the cars while wearing bikini tops.

“The support from this town is absolutely fantastic. We’ve got a great crew that comes in here. Husbands donating their time, just random people that walk by,” she said.

The funds raised from the car wash will benefit Veterans Helping Veterans, an organization founded by VFW member Don Yarbrough that refurbishes wheelchairs and donates them to veterans.

Lohman said she is seeking donations of bikini tops for the event.

“That is something I am positive these gentlemen do not have in their closets,” she said. “So if we could please have any of those donated, I will personally gather and wash them, and make sure they are appropriate.”

Car washes are $10. Free snow cones will also be available, and they will be grilling hot dogs for a nominal fee.

Lohman said they hope to raise $2,000.

The car wash is at VFW Peoria Heights #2602 from 12 to 4 P.M. on Sunday, Sept. 19.