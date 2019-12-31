Men indicted in fatal shooting near Peoria nightclub

PEORIA, Ill. — The men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting near a nightclub in Peoria earlier this month were indicted Tuesday on murder charges.

Both Desmond N. Sanders, 29, and Tyrese T. Walker, 20, were indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Peoria man Patrick Moton in an alley near Dream Night Club on SW Washington St.

Police responded in the early hours of Dec. 13 on a report of people shooting at each other. Moton’s death marked the 24th homicide of the year.

Autopsy results show Moton suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and multiple gunshot wounds throughout his torso and extremities. He likely died instantly, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

A $1 million bond was set for both Sanders and Walker.

Sanders is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.