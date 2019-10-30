Mendota teachers celebrate win after a nine-day strike

MENDOTA, Ill. – Mendota teachers will finally see some changes within their school district.

Tuesday night, the Mendota Education Association elementary and middle school teachers officially received a new contract. The MEA voted to ratify the contract on Saturday.

Mendota District 289 Board of Education also voted to ratify the agreement.

“This is an amazing contract. We fought hard to get these wins for our students and our community. We truly believe this contract is a step in the right direction and will help us keep talented educators in Mendota for years to come,” MEA Co-Vice President Brandon Scheppers said. “We couldn’t have done this without parents and community members by our side. Thank you to all for your support and encouragement.”

The D289 elementary teachers went on strike on Wed., Oct. 16. Teachers went back to school on Monday, after ratifying their new contract agreement over the weekend.

District 289 serves 1,170 students and has three schools.

“This contract shows just how important it is for educators to use their collective voice. When we stand together, we can successfully advocate for our students, our schools and our community,” MEA Co-Vice President Rachel Sabin said. “Strikes are difficult for everyone involved, but when we look at this contract, we can honestly say our efforts were worth it. Our students are coming out ahead, and that’s what’s most important.”

Following the agreement, students will make up all eight days. The new contract also says MEA’s salary schedule and includes a salary increase for each year of the 3-year contract.

Teacher pay will continue based on experience and education. This will allow D289 to be better positioned to attract and retain high-quality educators.