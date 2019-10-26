Mendota teachers strike ends with tentative agreement

MENDOTA, Ill. — A teachers strike in the Mendota school district is now over.

The teachers union and the Mendota School Board reached a tentative agreement Friday, which teachers union leaders say was then ratified by the unit. The school board is expected to approve the contract at a meeting Tuesday.

School has been out since the strike began on October 16. Students will be back in the classroom on Monday now that a deal has been reached. Here is the full joint statement from the teachers union and school board released Saturday afternoon:

“The Mendota Elementary School District 289 Board of Education and the Mendota Education Association met again Fri., Oct. 25. Both parties are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached. School will be back in session on Mon., Oct. 28. The MEA overwhelmingly ratified the tentative agreement this morning and the board is scheduled to meet on Tues., Oct. 29 to vote on the contract. This has been a difficult situation for all involved and it is our hope and commitment that we work together in the future to provide the best education for our students and help our community heal. We are all looking forward to seeing students back in school on Monday. Thank you for your support.”