PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — It’s Mental Health Awareness Month. In Ask the Doc we sat down with Dr. Brian Curtis to discuss mental health and the stigma that surrounds it.
Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — It’s Mental Health Awareness Month. In Ask the Doc we sat down with Dr. Brian Curtis to discuss mental health and the stigma that surrounds it.