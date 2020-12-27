Merle Norman Cosmetics and Day Spa starting the new year in a new location

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Merle Norman and Day Spa is moving locations from Washington Square to a bigger location roughly a mile away on Friday. Owner Lee Saathoff said she is excited about the move, but she is really going to miss her business’ home in Washington Square.

“It’s been amazing. In the past couple years, I feel like we’ve had a really great revival,” Saathoff said. “Which makes it bittersweet to leave because I love the square.”

The store has been in the square since 1982. The new location is 1237 Peoria St.

The Merle Norman franchise has been in Washington for about 50 years, and Saathoff became the owner 16 years ago. She is confident her customers will continue to support her new business location.

“Lee calls her customers her Merle girls and guys and they want you to feel good and look good,” Julie Rogers, longtime customer and friend Saathoff’s, said.

Services at Merle Norman Cosmetics and Day Spa include makeup, hair, facials and a gift shop with mostly local vendors.

Saathoff said she loves what she does and hopes to continue building community connections.

“I’ve had little girls in the salon go from their first haircut to their wedding day hair,” Saathoff said. “And it’s just such an amazing thing to watch. It even makes me cry sometimes because I get so connected with those moms and the kids that they become like another family to me.”