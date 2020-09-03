Metamora campers help find a clue to a missing man while on a Montana trip

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of people from Metamora are going viral on the social media app Tik Tok for helping find a missing man.

Since they first shared their story, more than six million people around the world have heard it.

After graduating high school, Dana Pace took his daughter Addie, and her friends Liz Mueller and Peter Kaufman on a graduation trip to Glacier National Park in Montana.

“It was kind of a graduation gift for my friend Addie,” said Liz Mueller.

Pace says he planned every stop of the trip, until they came across a field of yellow flowers while driving.

“It’s an incredibly scenic stretch of highway, nothing for miles and miles in terms of buildings and houses,” said Pace.

There were yellow flowers for as far as the group could see, so they got out to explore.

“We saw this really pretty yellow flower field and we decided to stop and take some pictures and just explore a bit. And that’s when Addie found the phone,” said Mueller.

But they say there was no else nearby.

“We brought it back to the car, we charged it and when we opened it, there was no password,” said Mueller.

They reached out to the last person to text the phone, hoping to find out who it belonged to.

“And she said, well the owner is my brother and he’s been missing for four days,” said Pace.

The group says they brought the phone to a local police department and continued on with their trip.

They had no update until they got a text from the sister when they were almost home.

“She said, ‘We found my brother. He’s not in great shape, but he’s okay.’ And that’s what we were celebrating,” said Pace.

They say finding the phone was one of the first clues.

“There was a reason we were there for sure because the chances of us being in that exact spot were so slim,” said Mueller.

The missing man was found nearly 40 miles away from the yellow flower field that they stopped to enjoy.

“We did not expect any excitement like what happened,” said Mueller.

The man was dehydrated and delirious when he was found, but has since recovered.

Pace says solving the mystery and helping find the missing man created a bond between the group and the family they helped.

He says he’s stayed in touch with the sister of that missing man.

