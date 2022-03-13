METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Metamora boy’s basketball team got a hometown welcome Sunday afternoon.

The Redbirds returned home from Champaign to a community celebration at the Metamora Township High School.

The boys were escorted by Metamora’s first responders, police and firefighters, before being welcomed by the community.

Zack Schroeder, Senior basketball player, said their community is a huge part of the team’s success.

“It’s unbelievable you know, seeing everything in this community, Metamora coming together over a basketball team,” Schroeder said. “We work really hard, but we’re nothing without our community.”

After competing in the IHSA State Basketball Finals for the first time and taking second place, Schroeder said it’s been a great journey getting this far.

“It’s not the finish we wanted, but it’s nothing you can be disappointed about, it’s something we’ll tell our kids about in the future,” Schroeder said. “The journey of being in Illinois locker room, being on the big 10 court. Everything we did was a dream.”

A crowd packed the Toepke gym, applauding, taking pictures, and embracing the team members.

Alivia Vaughn, a Metamora Township High student who is also one of the coaches’ daughters, said the team deserves all the love they’re getting.

“They did really well this season,” Vaughn said. “My dad and coaches put a lot of time in.”

Team members said they appreciate all the support they’re getting and said Metamora is a small town with a big heart.

“We’re really just a family here in Metamora,” Schroeder said. “That goes for everyone around here.”