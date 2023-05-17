METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — An internationally recognized Chinese artist photographed a Metamora couple’s belongings for his upcoming exhibit.

Qingjun Huang’s 20-year project “Family Stuff” showcases family stories through a single photograph of their belongings on front lawn.

On Wednesday, books, furniture, photographs, sculptures and other personal affects of Barbie and Kirk Perry were placed around their crisp green lawn. Huang’s goal is to reflect the couple’s spirit through their belongings.

“The belongings, when they were in the house, it was in different locations, different rooms, you do not see them at the same time…I put them together in one space so audience will directly understand how this family’s condition is like,” he said.

Huang’s art collection will eventually be displayed in an exhibit in Tokyo, Japan.