CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, Metamora Redbirds fans showed up in a big way to support their boys basketball team as they reached their first State Finals.

The team competed against Chicago Simeon in the Class 3A state semifinal at State Farm Center in Champaign. The crowd was a majority of Redbirds fans that cheered and chanted loudly throughout the game.

“We’re surrounded by a ton of people, a ton of people from Metamora, not even just the students, everyone came out to support. So it means a lot to be a part of it,” said Katie Lalumandier, a Metamora Township High School senior.

For fans, Friday was a chance to give their team a motivational lift and represent Metamora on a grand stage.

“Small town, coming up against these big schools, just happy to be here and tell everybody who we are,” said Ian Wallace, a Metamora Township High School senior.

“We’re really excited for our basketball team to get this far. No matter the outcome today, but we’re hoping for a state champion in the end,” said Steve Kiesewetter, a Metamora Township High School teacher.

The Redbirds are now one step closer following their 50-47 victory over Chicago Simeon.

“This means so much for the town of Metamora, to see players, family, everybody. This is amazing, I couldn’t have asked for it any better” said Liam McAllister, Metamora Township High School senior.

Seniors said to cap off their last year of high school rooting on their team in the State Finals means everything.

“Coming off COVID the past two years, not being able to go to games. To follow that up with this is just unreal. For the first time in Metamora history. It’s fabulous, it’s amazing,” McAllister said.

The Redbirds will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for the Class 3A state title game Saturday at 5:30 P.M.