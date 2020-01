METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 30 years, Metamora Township High School football coach Pat Ryan is retiring.

Ryan, 57, took five Redbird football teams to state title games, winning two championships. His final coaching record was 268-76.

He played for Metamora (class of ’81) but is best known for helping turn the football program into a state power.

Ryan announced his retirement on Friday.