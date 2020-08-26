Metamora Grade School board needs more time to comply with IDPH before moving to in-class learning

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Board members Tuesday night discussing the possibilities to have in-class learning.

An abrupt decision was made two weeks ago to move the entire district online for at least nine weeks. The school board said they need more time to comply with the Illinois Department of Public Health. A survey was sent out to parents asking how they would prefer their child to receive an education. President of the school board, Bob Fisher said “majority” parents would want their children to learn- in class, making the district unable to comply with the IDPH school guidelines.

“Our number one priority is to educate the kids but to do it in a safe way. And we have to yield to the experts that are in hand whether it be our teachers, our staff administration, and the health dept. And in this case, the health department was the one that kind of laid in and gave us a guideline we were unable to comply with,” he said.

Fisher admitted Tuesday night that there was a lack of communication between the board and parents. He said a transition committee will be working the next four weeks to hopefully come up with a plan that can safely get students back in the classroom before or by Oct. 13.

